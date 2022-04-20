Synod Standing Committee Update – March 2022

Below is a summary of the Synod Standing Committee (SSC) meeting – held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 – to inform the wider Queensland Synod community of the discussions, deliberations and decisions arising from that meeting.

Matters from across the life of the church

The SSC resolved by consensus to receive a presentation from the Executive Director, Enterprise, and Innovation, regarding Uniting Early Learning (UEL) business plans. The SSC is grateful to UEL as they strive to serve families through continuous improvement in childcare services.

The SSC also resolved by consensus to note the Synod Ecumenical and Interfaith Relationships Committee’s governance change proposal and approve the Synod office budget re-forecast to June 30.

Updates from the Moderator and General Secretary

The Moderator attended the heads of churches meeting and was invited to a Parliamentary prayer breakfast to meet and pray with a group of Christian parliamentarians. Moderators from across Australia met with UCA president Rev. Dr Sharon Hollis, covering the National redress scheme, a letter of apology to the LGBTIQ community, issues discussed at the upcoming Assembly and issues facing each of the Synods.

The General Secretary attended the Multi Cross Cultural Reference Group Strategic Planning session in February and provided the SSC with a quarterly dashboard report updating the progress of the strategic plan of the Synod office. A cultural blueprint is already available for the Office of the Synod, and a Playbook will be printed and made available to all staff.

Congratulations to those who received extensions or nominations to positions within several Synod boards, commissions, and committees. The ongoing service of these members to the mission of the church is gratefully acknowledged.

The SSC approved the following appointments.

On the recommendation of the Synod Office Complaints & Compliance Officer, Legal Services; Heather Watson and Cameron Early have been appointed to the Committee for Discipline (CFD) for three years; and Rev Dr Cornelia (Liena) Hoffman to the Committee for Counselling (CFC) for three years; all commencing March 3, 2022.

On the recommendation of the Schools and Residential Colleges Commission, Mr Aaron Webb was appointed a member of The Lakes College Board for the period from 4 March 2022 to 3 March 2025.

Scott McDonald as the Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for three years from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2025.

Ms Andrea Staines be reappointed to the UnitingCare Queensland Board for a term of three years in accordance with clause 4.9 of the Constitution commencing 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2025.

Acknowledgement: