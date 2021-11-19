Synod Standing Committee Update – November 2021

Below is a brief summary of the Synod Standing Committee (SSC) meeting—held on Thursday 4 November 2021—to inform the wider Queensland Synod community of the discussions, deliberations and decisions arising from that meeting. This meeting was held at the Synod Office in Auchenflower.

Hearing from across the life of the church

The SSC received a presentation from the Presbyterian Methodist Schools Association (PMSA) with the new Chair and CEO appearing for the first time. The SSC gives great thanks for the tireless work of those across the four PMSA schools as they continue to further the mission of the Uniting Church in Queensland.

The SSC also received reports from the Board for Christian Formation, Finance, Investment and Property Board and Audit and Risk Committee with the respective chairs each making a presentation. The SSC is grateful for the continued work of all members of each of these governing bodies

As has been widely communicated, the SSC made a number of decisions around COVID-19 vaccinations. Effective 1 February 2022, all ministry agents, Synod Office staff and enterprise staff are required to be double vaccinated.

Updates from the Moderator and General Secretary

The Moderator updated the SSC on activities throughout October, including congregational visits to Bundaberg, Beenleigh, Brackenridge and Bulimba, as well as presentations at school speech nights and attending key events like the swearing in ceremony for the new Governor of Queensland. The Moderator also advised SSC that after discernment, Graham Huth has accepted the role as Mary Burnett Presbytery Minister. Graham will commence the position on 1 February 2022.

The General Secretary provided the SSC with an update on Synod Office operational matters including Uniting Education Early Learning and the Act2 Assembly initiative. She also advised that the congregations of Redland Bay, Capalaba, Victoria Point, Cleveland and Trinity Wellington Point are amalgamating effective 1 January 2022. An implementation team has been appointed and collaboration with the Synod Office has commenced.

Finally, congratulations to Kylie Sessa who was appointed to the Grace College Council for the period from 5 November 2021 to 4 November 2024. The ongoing service of members of Synod boards, commissions and committees and to the mission of the church is gratefully acknowledged.

The Synod Standing Committee will next meet in person on 2 December 2021.