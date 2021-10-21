Synod Standing Committee update—October 2021

Below is a brief summary of the Synod Standing Committee (SSC) meeting—held on Thursday7 October 2021—to inform the wider Queensland Synod community of the discussions, deliberations and decisions arising from that meeting. This meeting was held at Wesley House in the Brisbane CBD.

Shared life flourishing communities

The SSC received a presentation from members of the Plenty team, including a detailed overview of the progress that has been made by working groups as part of the four mission priority areas. The SSC received copies of the Progress Report, prepared by the Plenty team which is now available online, and it was resolved by consensus that this report be endorsed and commissioned a further update document to be delivered to the 36th Synod in Session. The SSC was deeply encouraged by the work of the Plenty team and urged the existing working groups to continue to refine their proposals as required.

Assembly review of regulations

The SSC resolved by consensus that the General Secretary communicate with other Synods and the Assembly Standing Committee to encourage appropriate resourcing of the Assembly’s Review of Regulations so that it can be done in as thorough and timely fashion as practically possible.

Updates from the Moderator and General Secretary

The Moderator updated the SSC on activities throughout September, including congregational visits to Chermside Kedron Community Church and Bowen Uniting Church. The Moderator also provided an update on Voluntary Assisted Dying legislation, which was passed in Queensland and an inquiry into social isolation and loneliness in Queensland, which the Uniting Church will provide a consolidated response to incorporating the perspectives of the Synod Office, Wesley Mission Queensland and UnitingCare.

The General Secretary provided the SSC with an update on Synod Office operational matters including the appointment of a new executive director and Uniting Education Early Learning, with the regulator’s timeframe for transition met on 30 September 2021. An update regarding the Synod Chaplaincy Commission was also provided with a transitional reference group approved for a period of 12 months while the Chaplaincy Commission is formed. She also advised that the Brassall, Trinity Ipswich, Ipswich City and Glebe Road congregations have amalgamated to be known as Ipswich Uniting Church and that Maroochydore Uniting Church has transitioned from a congregation to a faith community.

Finally, congratulations to those who received extensions or nominations to positions within several Synod boards, commissions and committees. The ongoing service of these members to the mission of the church is gratefully acknowledged.

These people include:

Dr Apichart Branjerdporn as a member of the Synod Committee for Counselling for a three-year period commencing 6 October 2021.

Rev Karama Ioapo as a member of the Synod Committee for Counselling for a three-year period commencing 6 October 2021.

Tim Limmer, Joel Revive, Alan Revive, Peter Earnshaw and Dianne Baker, all of whom have been nominated at the 2021 Frederic Marsden Youth Centre Annual General Meeting.

The Synod Standing Committee will next meet in person on 4 November 2021.