Synod Standing Committee update—September 2021

Here’s a brief summary of the Synod Standing Committee (SSC) meeting—held on Thursday 2 September 2021—to inform the wider Queensland Synod community of the discussions, deliberations and decisions arising from that meeting. This meeting was held online.

Partners in Ministry

The SSC was pleased to approve that the Partners in Ministry become an official activity of the Queensland Synod. This group is incredibly important in the life of our church and the SSC gives thanks and praise to not only the members of the group, but to all partners in ministry.

Updates from the Moderator and General Secretary

The Moderator provided SSC an update on activities throughout August including the rebranded Moderator’s Social Action Justice Team. This group advises the Moderator on a variety of issues including responding to Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) legislation, refugees, youth justice and others.

COVID-19 restrictions have prevented several congregational visits from occurring, including a visit to Palm Island—these are being rescheduled for later in the year.

The General Secretary provided the SSC with an update on Synod Office operational matters including amendments to policies, Uniting Education Early Learning and edUCate, the new learning management system for the Queensland Synod. She also advised that at the meeting of the Central Queensland Presbytery in July, approval was given for the amalgamation of the Longreach and Central West (including Barcaldine, Blackall and Alpha) congregations, effective 31 July 2021. The amalgamated congregation will be known as the Congregation of Central Western Queensland, Uniting Church in Australia effective 31 July 2021.

Finally



Congratulations to those who received extensions or nominations to positions within several Synod boards, commissions and committees. The ongoing service of these members to the mission of the church is gratefully acknowledged.

These people include:

Rev Jenny Busch who was appointed as a member of the Synod Sexual Misconduct Complaints Committee for a three-year period commencing 7 September 2021.

Ms Samantha Henderson and Mr Andrew McBryde who were appointed as members of the Finance, Investment and Property Board for the period from 28 October 2021 to 27 October 2024.

Mr Chris Townend and Mr Reg Gulley who were appointed as members of the Finance, Investment and Property Board for the period from 25 February 2022 to 24 February 2025.

Ms Alison Warburton who was appointed as a member on the Kings College Council for the period from 3 September 2021 to 2 September 2024.

Mr Neil Ballment who was appointed as a member on the Grace College Council for the period from 3 September 2021 to 2 September 2024.



The Synod Standing Committee will next meet in person on 7 October 2021.