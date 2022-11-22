The complete set of Journey to Joy Advent and Christmas Resources are now available!

The complete set of Journey to Joy Advent and Christmas Resources is here! We pray that they are a blessing to you this Advent and Christmas. Feel free to choose what is useful to you and change and adapt as needed.

A final heart felt THANK YOU to all the wonderful people from across the church who have written, and drawn, and made suggestions, and shared ideas. This is an extraordinary group effort and a wonderful recognition of our life together. We say again – we couldn’t have done it without you!

New additions this week include:

Journey to Joy Worship Planning Materials: These resources have been created to help congregations, communities, and families celebrate Advent together intergenerationally. They contain bible readings, themes and suggestions for prayers, videos, and activities to do in worship to assist with weekly worship preparation for the four Sundays of Advent and Christmas Day or Christmas Eve. There is also an Advent Candle Litany and suggestions for a Blue Christmas/ Solace/ Thanksgiving and Remembering Service.

Journey to Joy Advent Litany PowerPoint (for worship): 5 PowerPoint presentations, one for each Sunday, containing the text and responses for the weekly Advent Candle Litany. Please amend the text references to sand and cardboard if you are not completing the artwork during this time.

Journey to Joy Postcards: 5 postcards, one for each Sunday, to use for personal art and reflection during worship. These are best printed on A4 cards and cut to size. Make enough for one per person in worship. These could also be printed and included in advent packs for all families in your community.

Journey to Joy Posters: 5 posters, one for each Sunday, to use for communal art and prayers for others with the Advent Litany during worship. These are best printed or hand traced/drawn onto the largest-sized card possible. The poster card works well. Further instructions are in the Journey to Joy Worship Planning Materials.

Journey to Joy Nativity Characters: Large files of the Characters from the Advent and Christmas reflections that can be used any way you like. It could be printed large onto a corflute to set up a nativity set out the front of the church or small onto the card for DIY nativity sets for at home or in the church.

Journey to Joy Poem and Painting (for worship): A PowerPoint slide containing Estelle’s Journey to Joy Poem and Painting. Further instructions are in the Journey to Joy Worship Planning Materials.