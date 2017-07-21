Friday’s religion wrap

The Journey team selects stories that got us talking this week.

No jail for “hate crime” against dead Christian babies

The Daily Mail reports on an attack against 70 Christian graves by a stonemason who escaped jail time for what some are calling a “hate crime” against Christians. Many of the destroyed memorials belonged to dead babies and the crime left the graves destroyed for six months during the Christmas and Easter periods.

Some families were left with large damage bills and long wait times to repair the graves.

Jesus is the new Orange

The Hollywood Reporter interviews Jenji Kohan, creator of popular Netflix series Orange is the New Black, who reveals her next project is a series focusing on a teenage Jesus. Described as The Wonder Years with Jesus, the project will also be made for the streaming giant Netflix.

Kohan’s Orange is the New Black has received multiple Emmy nominations since its debut in 2014 and has received widespread critical praise for its depiction of life behind bars for female prisoners.

Christian refugees to USA trump others in 2017

Breitbart News reports that more Christian refugees have been admitted to the United States of America in the first six months of 2017 than Muslim refugees, a trend which is a sharp departure from the Obama era when Muslims where the largest religious group resettled in that nation.

As of February 2017, the volume of Muslim refugees being admitted has become increasingly smaller while approximately 9600 Christian refugees have been admitted since President Trump took office.

Christian florist’s legal battle blossoms to Supreme Court

The Spokesman-Review has news of a Christian florist who is taking her case to the U.S. Supreme Court over her decision to refuse service to a same-sex wedding.

Barronelle Stutzman contends that providing her flowers to a same-sex wedding would violate her faith but the stance found her in hot water with Washington’s anti-discrimination laws. Her case is now heading to the U.S. Supreme Court in a bid to reverse the decision by the Washington Supreme Court who unanimously found Stutzman violated anti-discrimination laws.