Friday’s religion wrap

The Journey team selects stories that got us talking this week.

Lent for Gen Y: junk food and tweets get the goodbye

ABC News explores Lent for millennials and what they’ll be giving up for the season. While some have chosen to abstain from drinking alcohol to mark the occasion, many young Christians are choosing to boycott social media, junk food and even shame during Lent.

One interviewee who admits a strong attachment to fast food says, “I’m very attached to McDonalds … I’ve given that up, as well as soft drinks, orange juice and alcohol.”

Nurse’s prayer not the right kind of care, too much to bear

The Telegraph reports on a Christian nurse who was terminated after patients complained she talked too much about religion and told them if they prayed to God they had a better chance of survival.

The case has gone to an employment tribunal after the Nurse challenged the gross misconduct dismissal.

Karen is a “prayer warrior”: makes sense if you’re Mike Pence

The Washington Post profiles the marriage of Mike and Karen Pence, their deeply Christian beliefs and how it has influenced Mike’s political career as governor and now Vice President. Among the talking points, the article reveals Pence never eats alone with a woman other than his wife and will not attend events featuring alcohol without her.

Described by the Pence inner-circle as a “prayer warrior”, Karen engraved a small gold cross with “Yes” written on it and gave it to Mike when he asked her to marry him.

Interfaith tension leads to student suspension

The Central Florida Post reports on a Christian student who was suspended after a confrontation with a Muslim professor. The student alleges that the professor made the claim that the crucifixion of Jesus was a hoax and that his disciples did not believe he was God and after challenging her on the claim he was given a low grade on a major essay and was refused reasons why.

Central Florida faith leader Peter Vivaldi weighs in on the case saying, “Obviously Rollins College has an agenda when it comes to religious freedom. Apparently freedom of speech is not allowed on campus, unless it offends Christian beliefs.”