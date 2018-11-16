King’s supports rural and regional Queensland

In 2019, King’s College at The University of Queensland will award over $500,000 in scholarships and bursaries to support those in financial need, particularly students from rural and regional Queensland.

The College will also launch a new catering operation to provide students with greater choice and financial advantage.

Master of King’s College, Greg Eddy said the initiatives were a response to rising costs, which prohibit some students from enjoying the full University experience, by living on campus.

“The catering operation will allow students to choose the meal package which suits them best – not everyone wants 21 meals a week – some only want seven and we are responding to that need,” said Mr Eddy.

“As for the scholarships, scholarship applications for new students do not close until Friday 7 December.

“At least half of the allocated funds for scholarships will go to new students who are in financial need and have shown significant contribution to school and community in any of the areas of service, culture and sport.

“Our scholarships recognise that rural students need support as they transition to a new University experience. Even a small amount can make a difference to them and to their families.”

For more information on the initiatives being introduced next year at King’s visit the College’s website.