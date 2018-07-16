Leaving home and staying safe

Sunshine Coast local Neesha Sinnya knew that leaving home to study at university in Brisbane was going to involve some tough decisions about where to live.

The Immanuel Lutheran College alumnus moved to Brisbane in 2017 to study a Bachelor of Journalism and Business Management at The University of Queensland. After living in the relaxed and friendly Sunshine Coast region, Neesha knew that she didn’t want the stress of living in a share house or in a large campus community.

She looked at multiple student accommodation options before deciding that Raymont Residential College in Brisbane’s inner-west was the right fit.

“I was always drawn back to Raymont,” says Neesha. “I felt the community vibe was really good and everyone I met on my tour was really friendly.”

The close-knit residential college in Auchenflower looks to be one of Brisbane’s best kept secrets, with numbers capped at 120 residents who enjoy on-site facilities including a swimming pool, library, study house, gymnasium, recreation spaces and laundry facilities.

“We have our own separate spaces where we have independence, but we are still taken care of with hot meals, tutoring programs and events on site,” says Neesha.

The college has been hosting students since 1944, with staff and offices based in a heritage-listed mansion. Raymont is less than four kilometres from many major tertiary institutions with access to all public transport options.

“Location is great, I have a five-minute walk to get to the bus stop for university which is really easy,” she says. “It’s really central to everything!”

Even Neesha’s mum approved.

“My mum has been here a few times, she knows the staff and she definitely feels comfortable knowing I am here,” says the young student.

Raymont stands out in the residential college system for its alcohol-free policy and pastoral support, and that suits Neesha.

“I feel like a lot of children my age, when they first move out of home, are impressionable and often make poor choices,” she says. “But at Raymont, there are no pressures.”

The Raymont Residential College Open Day will be held on Sunday 29 July from 9am – 3:30pm at 47 Cadell Street, Auchenflower. For more information, visit raymont.com.au.