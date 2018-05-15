Moderator’s Musing – 15 May

This Friday, at Karana Downs Uniting Church, the Synod Ecumenical Relations committee is hosting a retreat on the theme, “Being Uniting in a polarising world” (10 am–4 pm; you’re welcome!).

We thought it a fitting reflection in the world-wide Week of Prayer for Christian Unity that culminates in Pentecost this coming Sunday. Bringing a unifying power to the diversity of the human race is one of the key motifs of Pentecost; overcoming the diversity of language to which the tower of Babel story refers.

The other great theme of Pentecost is the empowering to a group of everyday people just like us to be a new community of humanity; a sign and foretaste of God’s coming reign, when all things will be reconciled.

What a call!

I hope it challenges and inspires you!

I can tell you that the vision of life that Jesus models still challenges and inspires me.

I see the ministry that this church does across this state, and I do see us being that sign and foretaste; supporting young people, families, and people with disabilities; providing safe haven for elderly folk, educating young people; growing people in the way Christ.

I believe we do it with a respect for others that is profound and deep. And in doing this way we are embodying what we believe.

So, keep at it, take your rest, be refreshed in worship and prayer, and may God’s Pentecostal spirit empower you to be a sign of God’s love in the world.