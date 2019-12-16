Moderator’s Musing – 17 December

I had an early Christmas present on 10 December.

It was a vision both of the past and of the future, in reality!

I went to the ORCA Project’s first graduation night.

The ORCA Project came out of a need in the community for a transition space for young people with disabilities to develop their gifts so that they are ready and able (they are inevitably already keen) to engage in the workplace.

We heard that young people with disabilities inevitably make committed and engaged employees, and their presence lifts the tone and culture of a workplace.

It was deeply inspiring to see families from across the life of north Brisbane show such pride in their young people and such appreciation for this ministry.

It’s a wonderful picture of initiative and imagination being backed by a local congregation (Albany Creek Uniting Church), other Uniting Church members, and a Uniting Church agency (Wesley Mission Queensland).

It’s what we’ve done in the past, and it shows what’s possible for the future.

Big shout out to Rev Alison Cox and her team!

The ORCA Project provides services like car washing and a sustainable grocery service. For more information, visit the ORCA Project website.