Moderator’s Musing – 24 December

I trust this Christmas will be a time when you rediscover the wonder of “Emmanuel”, God is with us.

I think “wonder” is one of the key – and under-appreciated Christian attributes. It puts us in a place humility, of learning, of imagination, and of being ready to engage the world, the story of faith, with an open heart and an open mind.

God’s unequivocal statement to humanity in Jesus is that God is for us, irrevocably, not against us.

“If God is for us”, asks Paul, “then what can be against us?” (Romans 8:31).

God is for us, so let us engage the issues of injustice amongst us with confidence,

God is for us, so let us deal with the challenges of climate change with hope.

God is for us, so let us deal with those voices which seek to deny our dignity and our potential with authority.

God is for us, so let us deal with our neighbour who is different with compassion.

God is for us, so let us use our curiosity, our imagination, and our faith to build communities that bear witness to this fundamental truth.

If it is true, that God is for us, ask what am I going to do with that? Then ask your friend, your colleagues, a member of your family or a member of your congregation, what are you going to do with that?

Blessings for the Christmas season.