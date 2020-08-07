Prayer for Beirut

As recovery efforts begin in the wake of a devastating explosion in Beirut, South Moreton Presbytery Multicultural Project Officer Levon Kardashian writes about his personal connection to the city and offers prayers (both in long and short form) for those impacted by the tragedy.

On Tuesday 4 August 2020 an explosion shook Beirut and all of Lebanon. The tremor of the explosion was felt in Cyprus, some 240 kilometres away. Everything within a 10-kilometre radius was damaged—houses, buildings, shops, cars, etc. The explosion was a chemical one and what followed was a toxic pollution of the air.

Churches, mosques, schools, hospitals in addition to homes and shops in the area were all destroyed. The affected area is home to almost one million people, in one of the denser population areas in Lebanon. Over 135 people have been killed and over 5000 people injured. This is not counting the people who have not yet been found.

I was born, grew up and lived most of my life about 1.5 kilometres away from the location of the explosion, and seeing the pictures of the destruction brought memories of much loved places that broke my heart. My church, my school, the street I used to play on and the hospitals I went to when needed, all destroyed. I have not yet seen any pictures of my house. My family and my friends are all in that area.

Below is a prayer for the situation in Beirut and the people who are in need of our prayers. There is a long and a shorter version of the prayer. I prefer the longer version to be used, but you are welcome to use the shorter version. UnitingWorld has launched an appeal to help with the rebuilding of the city infrastructure. The Middle East National Conference, is running a parallel appeal to assist with the immediate needs of the people of Beirut. I ask that you be generous in showing your love and care for the people of Beirut.

Prayer (full)

God of darkness and light,

Beirut waits in darkness longing for your light.

In the centre of darkness, rekindle hope.

As we pray for families to be reunited,

Let your Spirit be with us.

As we pray for the injured to be healed,

Let your Spirit be with us.

As we pray for those who have lost loved ones,

Let your Spirit be with us.

As we pray for homes to be rebuilt,

Let your Spirit be with us.

God of creation,

You create the Cedars of Lebanon and give them their majesty to withstand all tribulations for your own pleasure. You exalt them to represent eternity, strength, and endurance. Yet we have cut them down and destroyed them for our own personal pleasures. As we remember the Cedars of Lebanon, we also remember the people of Lebanon in their diversity of cultures and faith.

We pray for your healing where there is injury,

We pray for your comfort where there is death,

We pray for your hope where there is despair,

We pray for your light where there is darkness,

We pray for your joy where there is sadness and

We pray for your love where this hatred.

God of Love,

Welcome into your arms the victims of the explosion in Beirut:

Those who have lost their homes, those who have been injured and those who have lost loved ones.

Comfort their families and all who grieve for them.

God of explosions and pollution,

Out of the depths we call to you; in the face of incomprehensible anguish and sorrow, we lift the cries of our distress and implore you to show mercy upon those who are suffering from the destruction of the explosion in Beirut and the ensuing chemical pollution. Give protection and wisdom to emergency service personnel, doctors, nurses, hospitals and all those who assist in elevating the pain and suffering of those affected. Encourage our generosity to those who suffer loss. In your mercy restore your creation and heal our land.

We pray for those who have been injured in body, mind or spirit and ask you to heal them;

We pray

for those who are left homeless and wandering,

for those who breath the toxic air,

for those who are devastated,

and for families torn asunder and ask you to shelter them,

Strengthen the hands and hearts of those who assist in relief efforts

Grant us all firm resolve to stand with our neighbours who are in need, to love them and to offer our generous support of them in this their time of trouble.

So, guide and bless your people,

that we may enjoy the fruits of the earth

and give you thanks with grateful hearts,

Father, we pray that you will bless us

with the gift of strength when endurance is needed,

for imagination and initiative when action is called for,

for wisdom in times of confusion,

for compassion for those who suffer,

for faith in Christ’s saving action,

for hope when the situation seems desperate

and for charity in all things.

Amen.

Prayer (short)

God of creation,

You create the Cedars of Lebanon and give them their majesty to withstand all tribulations for your own pleasure. You exalt them to represent eternity, strength, and endurance. Yet we have cut them down and destroyed them for our own personal pleasures. As we remember the Cedars of Lebanon, we also remember the people of Lebanon in their diversity of cultures and faith.

God of explosions and pollution,

Out of the depths we call to you; in the face of incomprehensible anguish and sorrow, we lift the cries of our distress and implore you to show mercy upon those who are suffering from the destruction of the explosion in Beirut and the ensuing chemical pollution. Give protection and wisdom to emergency service personnel, doctors, nurses, hospitals, and all those who assist in elevating the pain and suffering of those affected. Encourage our generosity to those who suffer loss. In your mercy restore your creation and heal our land.

We pray for those who have been injured in body, mind or spirit and ask you to heal them;

Grant us all firm resolve to stand with our neighbours who are in need, to love them and to offer our generous support of them in this their time of trouble.

Amen.

Levon Kardashian

Levon Kardashian is the Multicultural Project Officer for the South Moreton Presbytery. He is a member of the Multi-Cultural Cross Reference Group, Synod Ecumenical Relations Committee, Synod Inter-faith Relations Committee and Synod Community Disaster and Community Recovery Committee.

This article originally appeared on Levon’s blog Theoblogy