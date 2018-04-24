Social Responsibility Review – 24 April

What’s coming up

Gurrumul screening

Australian’s for Native Title and Reconciliation (ANTaR) Queensland is screening the anticipated film Gurrumul on Sunday 3 June at 1.30, as a fundraising event to support their community work. The movie follows the amazing life of Indigenous Australian musician Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu of the Yolngu People who, despite being blind, taught himself music and became an internationally renowned success. Watch the official trailer and book your tickets.

Neoliberalism, civil society and the church: overcoming barriers to church engagement

This conference at United Theological College in Parramatta will take place on Thursday 28 and Friday 29 June 2018, and is calling for Papers. “What is the impact of neoliberalism on the way the church engages in civil society? How does the church contribute to social policy? Does it have an impact upon service delivery? Does the church tend to act as if we still lived in a social liberal community, and have we failed to respond to the way government and civil society have shifted under neoliberalism?”

You may offer a paper or workshop exploring the way neoliberalism is shaping current civil society, particularly welfare policy and service delivery. Provide a 250-word abstract by Friday 25 May to Chris Budden

“Let’s Talk about West Papua”

Our neighbours in West Papua face horrific human rights violations at the hands of Indonesian security forces. This is a unique opportunity to hear first-hand accounts of the violence being inflicted on the Papuan people and to learn about what we can do to stand with them and ensure our own government stops condoning torture and political assassination.

Join Pasifika and the Catholic Justice and Peace Commission to hear from two remarkable West Papuan human rights defenders leading a campaign for dignity and safety. Tuesday 15th May, 16 Peel St, South Brisbane & Wednesday 16th May, 61 Edmund St, Caloundra.

The week in review

China ban means recycling too expensive

According to recent news reports, Ipswich residents have been told their recycling waste will now be dumped into landfill because it is too expensive for the local council to recycle.

While the decision was overturned a few days afterwards, the announcement causes reflection. This is a result of Australia’s recycling industry crisis, with China’s recent ban on imported solid waste meaning that most of our waste has been stockpiled domestically and is not being recycled.

Religious leaders urge Adani to abandon coal project

More than fifty religious leaders have banded together to urge Adani to abandon its Queensland coal project and invest in renewable energy instead.

Christian ministers, rabbis, nuns, ordained Buddhists and inams from across Australia have written a letter that was hand-delivered to Adani’s Townsville headquarters.

Make ethical purchasing decisions

Baptist World Aid have released this year’s Ethical Fashion guide as companion to the 2018 Ethical Fashion Report.

This resource helps with every day, ethical purchasing decisions.

The dreadlocked minister with a heart for refugees

This Western Australian minister has lived for the last six years at what he calls the “First Home Project” – a property acquired by crowd-sourcing a mortgage – which was divided into three apartments. The home provides housing and a rental history for a succession of refugees who are trying to settle into the community.

He says “The Church has this prophetic opportunity in this time to show Australia and therefore the world what it is to welcome people, as Christ has welcomed us.” He believes all Christians have been chosen to be advocates for refugees.

Call to action

I have 36 slaves working for me

This piece reflects on a Christians journey learning about unfair labour practices and adjusting her lifestyle. She says “In order to provide the clothing, food, technology and hygiene products that I currently own and use daily, 36 people have suffered through inhumane working conditions to create products that meet my needs, in effort to potentially earn a small pittance to feed and care for their families.”

She shares some effective strategies, resources and the Slavery Footprint website where you can find out how many slaves work for you.

An ocean of plastic – hope is in our hands

This informative and useful reflection provides information on how plastics are destroying our oceans and what we as church communities or individuals can do about it. Bigger pieces of plastic break down into smaller and smaller pieces called microplastics. Creatures like krill, which whales eat, ingest the microplastics which then become nanoplastics! The small pieces of plastics act like sponges for toxins. Are they accumulating up the food chain to our food? Scientists are working on this, but we need to be acting now! Check out the comprehensive Microplastics Toolbox and the top ten marine conservation activities for churches.