Social Responsibility Review – 25 September

What’s coming up

Living the Change

As part of the Season of Creation the Queensland Churches Environmental Network is hosting a free screening of the documentary Living the Change on Thursday 4 October at Chermside Kedron Uniting Church, corner Gympie and Rode Rds. This film explores solutions to the global crisis we face today, using inspiring stories to show how we can live in a sustainable and regenerative way. To find out more call 3369 6792 or email admin@qct.org.au

Action on poverty

Anti-Poverty Week is 14–20 October. You can share information in your congregation about poverty locally, nationally and internationally, participate in events in your area or organise your own event. The Anti-Poverty Week website has lots of information and resources to help.

Sue Hutchinson has a limited number of posters and postcards available.

“A crucial time” to advocate for the world’s poor

UnitingWorld is a proud partner of Micah Australia, a movement of Australian Christians raising a powerful voice for justice and a world free from poverty.

Micah Australia Executive Director Tim Costello spoke to Insights Magazine recently about the December Voices for Justice conference in Canberra—two days of training in political advocacy, followed by two days of meetings with Members of Parliament to speak about Australia’s role in fighting global poverty.

With an election coming up, this is a crucial time to raise a powerful voice for justice. More information and registration details are available here.

Week in review

New NDIS guides

New resources including three participant booklets to support current and future NDIS participants, their families and carers through their NDIS journey have been released.

The three booklets assist with understanding the NDIS, preparing for the planning process and using your NDIS plan. Download your copy today.

Building his legacy, one home at a time

This story about former American President Jimmy Carter is inspiring. He and his wife Rosalynn, at 93 and 91, are deeply embedded in their own community and, for one week every year, have been helping build houses for the past 35 years with Habitat for Humanity.

Adani project a step closer

According to the ABC, Adani’s plan to take 12.5 billion litres of water from a river in drought-stricken Queensland is a step closer to happening, according to environmental groups, after the Federal Government decided the project did not need a full environmental impact assessment.

Call to action

It’s time to raise the rates

Join the Australian Council of Social Service in calling on the government to raise the single rate of Newstart, Youth Allowance and related payments. Over 800,000 people are struggling daily to afford basic essentials like a roof over their head and food on their table. It is nearly impossible to look for paid work if you are homeless and hungry. It’s time for the government to Raise the Rate.

The Myanmar situation

The Myanmar military’s killing of thousands of Rohingya people has made world headlines—and the International Criminal Court has opened a preliminary examination. Great news! But, did you know that the Australian Government has been funding the Myanmar military and is therefore complicit in this violence? Add your voice to Amnesty’s petition to Christopher Pyne to end all Australian support to the Myanmar military now.