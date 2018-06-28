Social responsibility review – 27 June

What’s coming up

Coming of the Light Anniversary

Every year the first of July is an important celebration for Torres Strait Islander peoples, marking the conversion to Christianity—a transition from a tradition of warfare to one of peace. Missionaries arrived in 1871, establishing schools on each island. On this day, Islanders of all faiths celebrate the Coming of the Light in a festival like no other in Australia.

NAIDOC Week – Because of her, we can

From 8–15 July, NAIDOC Week is celebrated. This year’s theme acknowledges the essential role that women have played—and continue to play—as active and significant role models at the community, local, state and national levels.

As leaders, trailblazers, politicians, activists and social change advocates, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women fought and continue to fight, for justice, equal rights, our rights to country, for law and justice, access to education, employment and to maintain and celebrate our culture, language, music and art.

For over 65 000 years, women have carried our dreaming stories, songlines, languages and knowledge keeping our culture strong.

Rise for Climate—international day of climate action

350 is organising a loud and vocal call for climate action on 8 September. Our Rise for Climate campaign is happening at the same time as the Global Climate Action Summit in California. Already a number of events are planned for Australia and the 350 team is also working to shine a light on the many people, communities, businesses and investors stepping up to build your low carbon economy despite the lack of national leadership.

New Zealand and Australia will be two of the first nations to kick off the #RiseForClimate day of action—and the world will be watching. Find an event, or organise one in your area.

Border Politics

A recently completed documentary featuring Julian Burnside AO QC examining the way in which the western world is dealing with the refugee crisis and impacting our democracies will be screened for a week at New Farm Cinemas, commencing 3 July. For more information, visit the Border Politics Facebook page.

Week in review

NewStart back-payments to change

Centrelink will change the way it backdates payments from 1 July. Currently people can claim backdated payments from the first date of contact, then have five months to submit the paperwork and then claim the back-payments. From next month, people will have just 14 days to submit their claim, and can be back-paid from that date only.

The hijab: the modern experience

This article about poet Maryam Azam’s experience of wearing the hijab is helpful in aiding our understanding of what the experience of wearing the hijab can mean.

The US and the UN Human Rights Council

The United States has withdrawn from the United Nations Human Rights Council accusing it of a “chronic bias against Israel”, a move that activists warned would make advancing human rights globally even more difficult.

Indigenous housing: fail!

Mayors from across Australia have taken the Federal Government to task for failing to commit to long term funding for housing in remote Indigenous communities. Palm Island Mayor Alf Lacey said, “Refusal to provide funding will have catastrophic impacts on the social, educational and health outcomes including increased mental health and family violence in these communities.”

Three million refugees created in 2017

A damning UN report released ahead of World Refugee Day says just 100 000 refugees were resettled by international community in 2017, while three million new refugees were created. Of the now 68.5 million displaced persons in the world, half are children. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said, “We are at a watershed, where success in managing forced displacement globally requires a new and far more comprehensive approach so that countries and communities aren’t left dealing with this alone.”

Call to action

Lifeline Bookfest on now!

Visit the Lifeline Bookfest at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre; last day 1 July. Open daily 7.30 am till 6 pm. Second hand books at bargain basement prices. Support Lifeline’s excellent work, save money and reduce waste! It’s a winner all round!

Thursdays in Black: Resistance and Resilience

The campaign is simple, but profound. Wear black on Thursdays. Wear a badge to declare you are part of the global movement resisting attitudes and practices that permit rape and violence. Show your respect for women who are resilient in the face of injustice and violence. Encourage others to join you. In this campaign, black is used as a colour of resistance and resilience.

Sue Hutchinson has a few badges available—first in, best dressed!