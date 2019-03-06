Social responsibility review – 6 March

What’s coming up

Mindful Living in a Warming World

Be inspired to take on climate change! Mindful Living (spiritual people concerned about the future of our planet) is hosting a climate change discussion to talk about how we can live mindfully. Hear from a local sustainable farmer, a young zero-waste advocate and a new mum who blockaded the Adani railing last year, and much more.

Come to the event on Thursday 7 March at Hope on Boundary Café, 170 Boundary St, West End. From 6pm to 9pm; $5 entry will cover yummy food. Spread the word!

Responding to domestic and family violence

Queensland Churches Together is organising a half-day training event for clergy, pastoral carers, church leaders, youth leaders, students and lay workers. Sessions include: “What is domestic violence?”, “Influences and development of values”, “Understanding perpetrators”, “Taking action: What to do and what not to do”, “Theological implications” and a panel question and answer session.

The event will be held on Saturday 9 March, 9am–1pm at St Andrew’s Anglican Church, 46 Upper Gay Tce, Kings Beach, Caloundra. Tickets $30. Purchase your ticket here.

Week in review

Queensland Human Rights Bill passed

Last Wednesday, 27 February, was a historic day for the state with the rights of Queenslanders now enshrined in legislation after the Human Rights Bill 2018 was passed in Parliament. The legislation is about protecting people’s rights and creating the Queensland Human Rights Commission to educate and help people.

Criminalising women

ABC’s Four Corners last week investigated the situation for women who go to prison and what happens to them when they are released. They filmed three women over three months, who give raw and compelling accounts of their lives as they begin again on the outside.

In response, this article examines who is incarcerated in NSW (but this applies in Queensland as well); the extraordinary levels of disadvantage, violence, mental health issues and intellectual or learning disability in these women’s histories; what happens to their families and the impacts on their children.

Interesting and challenging watching and reading!

My name is Wil Wheaton. I live with chronic depression and generalised anxiety. I am not ashamed.

Wil Wheaton prepared for a talk in 2018. He describes his experience dealing with depression and anxiety from a young age. It took him over thirty years to talk about it and he suffered for most of them as a result. He talks about the importance of working to end the stigma and prejudice that surrounds mental illness. We should all read this excellent article that provides insight into the experiences of a person with significant mental health issues.

Lent reflections

From UnitingWorld – Lent Event – 40 days of simple living and inspiration from people building God’s kingdom. Resources are available to help you reflect on our journey together.

Common Grace has a series of videos reflecting on the parables for Lent. “Rediscover the subversive stories of Jesus that turned our world upside down in this teaching series.” Sign up to receive them by email.

The Anglican Church has an eight-part resource – A Voice in the Wilderness: Listening to the Statement from the Heart for individual or group reflection.

Actions

Fight for her rights

This Friday 8 March is International Women’s Day – the day when the world stands together for the rights of women and girls. Around the world, every ten minutes, a woman is murdered in her home by her partner or a family member. But in 49 countries, there are no laws to protect women and girls from domestic violence. Add your voice to this petition to be taken to the UN headquarters on 8 March.

Champions for Change – refugee rights

Want to help transform the way Australian politics, policies and the public treat refugees and people seeking asylum? The Refugee Council of Australia is offering a six-month fellowship in community organising, advocacy and campaigns. It is about equipping you with important advocacy and campaigning skills and setting up structures enabling strong communication, planning and implementation of effective movement-wide campaigns that span Australia. It kicks off with a two-day training event in Brisbane on 21–22 March. Check out what is involved here. Cost is negotiable.

Speak up for creation

Australian Religious Response to Climate Change (ARRCC) is mobilising people of faith all over Australia to speak to their local members and senators about their concern for the environment, asking the government to take urgent climate change action, including ruling out the Carmichael coal mine and not opening up the massive new coal basin in the Galilee where it is located. Groups have been formed and are meeting with MPs soon, but others are still needed to join in and speak up! If you or someone in your congregation is interested, please get in contact ASAP.