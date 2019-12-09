Social responsibility review – 9 December

What’s coming up

Service of Solace (Blue Christmas)

Christmas can be a challenging time for a number of people: loved ones lost, difficult memories, hearts that are broken and loneliness. On 15 December Albert Street Uniting Church is holding a Service of Solace at 11am. This service is designed to help people grieve, to remember, to let go and be held in God’s love. Gather with the community for this special service and time of gentle reflection.

Talking Treaty

In July 2019 the Queensland Government announced it was commencing its journey towards treaties with the First Nations of Queensland. Read more here.

This is important for all of us. ANTaR Queensland invites interested members of the public to a sincere discussion of the matter of treaty between Indigenous peoples and all levels of Australian government on Saturday 14 December 3.00pm–4.30pm at Kurilpa Hall, 174 Boundary St, West End. Donations are welcome (suggest $10 waged, $5 unwaged). RSVP by 10 December to Wayne via email or mobile 0408 701 906.

Week in review

Medivac repealed

The Australian Council of Social Service has condemned the Australian Government’s repeal of the life-saving Medevac laws. They assure people detained offshore that the Australian community will not rest until a safe and permanent home and future has been secured for everyone remaining on Nauru and in Papua New Guinea.

Mental health gems

Open Minds offers these five as the best reviewed podcasts to subscribe to about mental health, self-care and depression.

In this article, a clinical psychologist discusses early years mental health (up to four years of age). She looks at what impact negative experiences can have on a child and what we can do to set children up for success.

NDIS labelled “concerning”

A bipartisan parliamentary committee has called for “urgent action” into the National Disability Insurance Scheme in an interim planning report. ABC’s RN Drive talks with Serena Ovens, Chief Executive at the Physical Disability Council of NSW on a range of topics including what are the welcome recommendations, and what is missing in the report.

Home is an anchor

The Australian Centre for Social Innovation (TACSI) spent the past four years exploring the idea of home and housing for older people, working with the South Australian Housing Authority. The summary report makes interesting reading and has informed the South Australian Housing and Homelessness Strategy.

Too close for comfort

Nature recently published this article summarising evidence on the threat of exceeding climate tipping points, identifying knowledge gaps and suggesting how these should be plugged. The effects of such large-scale changes are explored, how quickly they might unfold and whether we still have any control over them.

What needs to change?

Common Grace recently published this list of 10 things that will need to change for Christian communities to be safer places in relation to domestic and family violence. Over the past few weeks they have also published a series of daily reflections, activism against gender-based violence. These are all available online and are informative and reflective.

This is an issue which has been identified across the community as well as within the Uniting Church as a priority. Common Grace’s new online resource Safer will help Australian churches understand, identify and respond to domestic and family violence.

Call to action

Christian Climate Change Action Kit

ARRCC (Australian Religious Response to Climate Change) offers this kit to help transform your faith community and make real changes towards sustainability. The kit outlines these steps and provides a resources toolkit that can help your community learn about and take action on climate change. An excellent resource!