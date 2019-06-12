Social Responsiblity Review – 12 June

What’s coming up

Living the Change workshops

Queensland’s Australian Religious Response to Climate Change (ARRCC) invites you to two free workshops on 15 June, 2–5pm, and repeated on 30 June, 2–5pm, at St Andrew’s Anglican church, Vulture St, South Brisbane. Join Mark Delaney, (author of Low Carbon and Loving It) and others from ARRCC to learn ways to reduce our carbon footprint. This is an interdenominational and interfaith event. Shared afternoon tea, please bring a plate. Tea, coffee and juice will be provided. RSVP on the Facebook event page.

Let’s keep walking together into NAIDOC Week

Common Grace requests that NAIDOC week, 7–14 July, is placed on church calendars so that together we can celebrate the world’s oldest, continuing, living cultures, and embrace Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Christian leaders as essential to the Australian church and its leadership. Sign up so Common Grace will provide you with church resources to use on the second Sunday in NAIDOC Week 14 July.

Week in revie w

Domestic and Family Violence website

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence, the Hon Di Farmer MP recently announced a new Queensland Government website aiming to bring together the information people affected by domestic and family violence need. She said people can require a range of support services or general information. “This includes information, legal advice, housing options, mental health support, court support, advice around child custody arrangements and even employment options.” There is also information for those wanting to help someone.

The Final Quarter documentary

The powerful new documentary The Final Quarter about AFL legend and former Australian of the Year Adam Goodes offers an opportunity to have a conversation about racism.



The Australian Human Rights Commission has launched Let’s talk race: A guide on how to conduct conversations about racism to complement the film.



The conversation guide is part of comprehensive education resources for the Australian Human Rights Commission Racism. It Stops with Me campaign and has been produced to be used in workplaces as well as organisations such as community groups and sporting clubs.

Jessica Morthorpe helping pastors alleviate climate anxiety

Helping parishioners to take action against climate change may be a best practice method for pastors to help church members with climate anxiety, according to Uniting Earth Ministry advocate Jessica Morthorpe, who recently ran a one-day conference to equip pastors minister in this challenging area. Read more.

“Farmers are the original environmentalists”

This expression gets thrown around a lot in regional Queensland. Read this ABC article about Queensland cattle farmer Lindsay Titmarsh, whose property has the oldest known mangrove in Australia—the Magna Carta tree. This man really knows the trees on his vast property!

Exploring the 2014 Legacy Caseload Bill – what does it mean for lives now?

Mohammed and Rosie came to Australia from Iran seeking protection. Until late 2018, they were sleeping on a friend’s lounge room floor. They each received $240 per week (89 per cent of the Newstart payment) as part of the Status Resolution Support Service (SRSS), which helped them to buy food, clothing, and hygiene items, and pay a small amount in rent. In November 2018, the government notified Mohammed and Rosie that their SRSS support would be withdrawn. What happens now? Read on …

Rohingya refugees helped with football

Rohingya United is one of the teams taking part in Kicking Goals Together, a program run by the Australian Catholic University that supports refugees, migrants and international students. In Brisbane, 20 young Rohingya refugees are playing football and gaining the confidence to become leaders. A great initiative.

Call to action

Can we share our way out of climate mess?

When governments are still failing to reach agreement at the national and international level, we can focus on the enormous potential of multi-level action on climate change. While global action is obviously necessary, success is more likely if it could be built on a foundation of trust and reciprocity. So, how? There’s lots we can do individually, but if communities can come together to create a vision of what they would like to build together, building on existing strengths (what is already happening, what skills and resources exist, how we can collaborate or share) then this is participatory democracy in action. Fascinating insights and a challenge for congregations to work at the local level.

Share dignity

Act for Peace is providing dignity kits for Rohingya women and girls in Jamtoli refugee camp. A “Bucket of Dignity” is just $30 and includes essential items like soap, underwear and reusable pads. This is a fantastic initiative hoping to reach 3,000 women and girls. Without these kits and the essential items within, women and girls face enormous challenges in managing their periods safely and with dignity. Can you give a “bucket of dignity” today? A great initiative from the aid agency of the National Council of Churches in Australia.