Social Responsiblity Review – 9 October

What’s coming up

Mosaic – annual Brisbane multicultural festival

Join Multicultural Development Australia and the Brisbane Refugee and Asylum Seeker Support (BRASS) Network this Sunday 13 October from 10am–5pm, for #MOSAIC: a world music, dance and cultural spectacular that celebrates the creative and rich talents of our diverse communities.

The MOSAIC Festival celebrates who we are in Queensland through dance, music, spoken word, visual arts and crafts, children’s and family activities and delectable foods and cooking demonstrations.

Visit the BRASS Network stall and find out how you can support people seeking asylum and refugees in our communities.

Week in review

Five mental health myths that need to be busted

Talking about mental health and raising awareness is important, but there are some myths that are slowing down progress. Pro Bono looks at these during Mental Health Week.

Minister must retract offensive comments, apologise and take urgent action

The Australian Council of Social Service is calling on the Minister of Social Services to retract her recent comments and apologise to the hundreds of thousands of people trapped in poverty on Newstart. The remarks show she is out-of-touch with the harsh realities of trying to get by on Newstart and the community support for an urgent, real increase after 25 years.

This is what climate change looks like

This visual report from the Climate Council is a photo essay that graphically illustrates the impacts that climate change is inflicting on our iconic natural ecosystems and wildlife.

Already, it has reached millions of peoplevia media outlets including The Australian, The Guardian and SBS, which have covered the report in more than 350 news stories.

Spread the information further by sharing this report today.

What happens when students call an aged care home, home?

It’s not every day your neighbours are 160 older people with dementia or age-related care needs, but for four health sciences students at the University of Sydney, it’s home. Read more…

Call to action

Climate strike video update

Check out this update from the Climate Strike movement and be inspired!

Newstart is not working!

Forty dollars a day is too low to give people the support they need to get through tough times and into suitable, paid work. Join the campaign to Raise the Rate and get Newstart working!

This is a Rubbish Campaign

This campaign focuses on one of the most pressing problems of today—averting the plastic pollution crisis. Right now, our world has a rubbish problem and it’s hitting people living in poverty the hardest. Join with us to care for God’s amazing creation and show love for our global neighbours.

Click here to learn more from TEAR Australia and sign up today.