Social responsibility review – 9 October

What’s coming up

Mental Health Day of Prayer – Sunday 14 October

New resources have been prepared to help congregations, youth groups, church councils and others to recognise and pray for mental health issues ahead of Mental Health Day of Prayer. Thanks to Rev Monique Coughlan from Bremer Brisbane Presbytery, who put together a liturgy and resources for children and adults.

2019 is the International Year of Indigenous Languages

Languages play a crucial role in the daily lives of people—for communication, education, social integration and as a repository of each person’s unique identity, cultural history, traditions and memory. Despite their immense value, languages around the world continue to disappear at an alarming rate.

Week in review

MSF told to leave Nauru

The international organisation Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF – Doctors Without Borders) has been providing free mental health treatment for Nauruans and refugees and people seeking asylum on Nauru since the November 2017. There is now cause for concern after the Nauruan government ordered them to cease providing services on the weekend, leaving so many vulnerable people even more vulnerable.

Fact check: Queensland’s proposed abortion laws

Queensland Coalition Senator the Hon Matt Canavan has said that the State Government’s proposed abortion laws would allow unrestricted access to abortion after 22 weeks. The ABC has fact-checked this claim. Read more here.

“Boys being boys”

A new Federal Government campaign aimed at preventing violence against women and children has been launched. The campaign challenges the “boys being boys” attitude at a grass roots level, pointing out the way people act and showing the link between disrespect and violence against women.

Long wait for home care packages

Aged care groups have spoken out following the Federal Government’s home care funding boost, saying more needs to be done to address the long periods people are waiting for services.

Whilst welcoming the additional funds, they are concerned about the growing numbers of older Australians with high care needs who get none of the home care services they require.

Sick, but not sick enough: surviving on Newstart with a chronic illness

After leaving a job that she loved two years ago, artist and writer Stacey Thomson writes about her ongoing fight for rights in a social system that fails sick people. “Access cuts to the disability pension have made Centrelink hostile territory for those with chronic illness or disability. I know. I’m one of them.”

Dutch answer to Australia’s waste crisis

Australia sends 40 per cent of its waste to landfill compared to the Netherlands, where that number is only two per cent. A Dutch expert who spoke at the Waste Expo in Melbourne last week said Australia has to phase out landfill to solve its waste crisis. Rubbish inspectors, compulsory compost collection and communal underground bins are just some of the reasons why the Dutch are leading the world in waste management.

Call to action

NDIS an illusion

Victoria’s Public Advocate says that many National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) recipients with complex and challenging support needs are not seeing the benefits the NDIS is meant to deliver, with detrimental and often devastating consequences.

The Queensland Community Alliance is engaging in a public advocacy program to put pressure on governments to correct current issues with the NDIS and ensure people with disability are fairly treated. Sue Hutchinson from the Synod office is involved with this action. If you, a family member or a friend have a story to share about applying to access the scheme or the roll-out process, please contact Sue.

Show Aussie farmers you’ve got their back

Lifeline tells us that Australian farmers are a strong and resilient lot. But with the drought putting more and more pressure on rural families, Lifeline is asking us to let our Aussie farmers and their whole communities know you’re thinking of them.

It’s hard to reach out when you’re feeling stressed and depressed, but human connections are what help us through the tough times. That’s why your message of support is so important. It could make a real difference to a rural Aussie struggling to cope with the emotional and financial strain of the drought.