Wesley Day celebrated by Pilgrim People Brisbane

The Wesley family holds a notable place in the history of the Christian faith and Pilgrim People Brisbane celebrated the day with a worship service including Wesley-penned hymns, Methodist prayers and a homily on John and Charles’ work. Pilgrim People Brisbane reports.

Pilgrim People Brisbane celebrated Wesley Day at their regular service of worship on Sunday 16th May 2021 at 2:30pm.

The service set out to commemorate the life and work of prominent members of the Wesley family—John Wesley (1703-1791), preacher and co-founder of the Methodist movement; Charles Wesley (1797-1788), John’s brother, hymn writer and co-founder of the Methodist movement; Samuel Wesley (1766-1837), Charles Wesley’s son, composer; and Samuel Sebastian Wesley (1810-1876), Samuel Wesley’s son, also a composer.

The worship liturgy incorporated seven well-loved hymns from the pen of Charles Wesley, which were enthusiastically sung by the large gathering. The hymns included O for a thousand tongues to sing; You servants of God; Let him to whom we now belong; Come, Spirit blest; All praise to our redeeming Lord; Forth in your name and Love divine, all loves excelling.

Rev Bob Warrick, speaking from personal experience during the time he ministered in the United Kingdom, delivered a homily on the significance and heritage of the work of John and Charles Wesley. And, at the conclusion, the Covenant Prayer from the traditional Methodist Covenant Service was shared by all—I am no longer my own, but yours.

The Pilgrim Singers, conducted by Adele Nisbet, presented two anthems by Samuel Sebastian Wesley, Lead me, Lord, and Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace.

The organ music, played by Dr Steven Nisbet, represented the cannon of repertoire from the Wesley family: Samuel Wesley’s Voluntary in A minor, Samuel Sebastian Wesley’s Choral Song. These were well contrasted with two movements from Steven’s own organ composition Wesley Suite – Wondering Soul and Chapel Prayer.

After the service the warmth of fellowship continued around the afternoon tea tables, splendidly laden with gourmet nibbles in the courtyard.

Pilgrim People Brisbane meets for worship every Sunday afternoon at 2:30pm at Merthyr Road Uniting Church, New Farm, Brisbane. If you are looking for a place that offers good liturgy, good music, good preaching, good fellowship and good food, you would be most welcome.

Enquiries—please email pilgrimpeoplebne@outlook.com