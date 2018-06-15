Friday religion wrap – 15 July

The Journey team selects stories that got us talking this week.

What the cake court decision means for Australia

The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled in favour of the baker in the world’s most high-profile “gay wedding cake” case.

But what does the case mean for Australia, particularly with the upcoming release of the Ruddock religious freedom report?

Religious people live longer

The afterlife isn’t the only thing atheists are missing out on by not believing in God: A new study finds that religious people live longer than nonbelievers.

Researchers at Ohio State University found that religious people live an average of four years longer than atheists. Their study was published Wednesday in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science.

Reunification a religious goal

For the first half of the 20th century, Christianity gained little ground in Korea. Confucianism, Buddhism and shamanism persisted despite efforts of Protestant and Roman Catholic missionaries. But after the Korean War, the country’s religious landscape changed dramatically.

Communists in the North banned most Christian practice, replacing traditional beliefs and rituals with Juche, an official state ideology that mixes Marxism and self-reliance with veneration for Kim Il-Sung, the nation’s first leader.

The South’s experience could not have been more different.

Religious groups lobby Trump

More than two dozen of the largest religious groups in the United States are imploring the Trump administration to change its “zero tolerance” policy that leads to children being separated from parents caught illegally crossing the border.

“As evangelical Christians guided by the Bible, one of our core convictions is that God has established the family as the fundamental building block of society. The state should separate families only in the rarest of instances,” Russell Moore, President of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, and other evangelical leaders wrote in a group letter to the White House.