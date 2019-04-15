Moderator’s Musing – 15 April

Here we are in the week of weeks.

Did anyone think it would come to this?

Certainly not his followers, nor the Roman authorities, nor, maybe, even the religious authorities.

Some on the margins could see it; notably Martha and Simon’s sister, Mary. Also, arguably, Thomas, who said, “Let us also go up to Jerusalem that we may die with him.”

This is the week where the human story takes a new, unexpected turn.

This is the week where our view of who is cursed and who is blessed gets turned upside down.

This is the week where every society that has received this story has changed, irrevocably.

This is the week where we are confounded by a God who stands with the god-forsaken.

This is the week where that most dangerous of ideas, the resurrection of Jesus Christ, has its genesis.

Nothing has been the same.