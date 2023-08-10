Embracing a Mission-Driven Approach – Kath Ruhle Families Pastor at The Gap UC

By Andrew McKaysmith, Synod Writer and Content Creator

Kath Ruhle, the Families Pastor at The Gap Uniting Church in the Moreton Rivers Presbytery, spearheads efforts to integrate faith into the church’s community work. With a keen eye for the challenges facing her congregation, Ps Kath has been exploring innovative solutions to promote inclusivity and connection.

Ps Kath acknowledges that blending faith with community work can present particular challenges but asserts that it is a fundamental responsibility of the church to do so. According to her, the values and principles espoused by faith can be a source of strength and motivation for individuals engaged in community service. “We have to be still and listen to where God is calling us and be open to different ways of doing mission work,” she said.

The church’s commitment to fostering a strong sense of community and caring for the community and congregation is demonstrated through the various initiatives it has established, including the popular “Who is Our Neighbour” series. The program is designed to educate participants about the significance of building a cohesive community by encouraging teamwork and collaboration. “People of different ages from the church and local community came together to build a large neighbourhood made entirely from cardboard boxes,” Ps Kath said. This project was a team effort that involved everyone’s skills and ideas.

The “Who is Our Neighbour” series is just one example of how this church is dedicated to enhancing the lives of its members and strengthening the bonds between them. With its unwavering commitment to promoting community, this church is truly making a difference in the lives of those it serves. “It’s been amazing to see how everyone comes together to create something representing the community,” Kath said.

Another program that The Gap UC is proud of is The Justice Games, which encourages participants to examine their wealth compared to others. Participants have a live auction for basic life needs and then have time to chat in family and small groups. People of all ages from the church and community attended the program, with many expressing their appreciation for the opportunity to think about and make action plans around this topic.

The church faces challenges integrating faith into community work, including balancing serving the community’s needs and promoting their faith. Providing practical support while maintaining a religious mission requires a delicate balance. When finding the right approach, the church must also consider the diverse needs and beliefs of its members and the community. “We want to serve our community, but we also want to share our faith. Finding the right balance can be challenging,” Ps Kath said.

Despite the challenges, the church remains committed to promoting community, teamwork, and caring for one’s neighbour. According to Ps Kath, a mission-driven approach should recognise the many ways to do mission work and celebrate them. “We are choosing the best way to go about our mission and are excited about the possibilities. However, the church must also be still and listen to where God calls them,” she said.

The Gap Uniting Church is dedicated to sharing the gospel and serving its community through different programs and activities. Although integrating faith into community work is not always easy, the church’s mission-driven approach and willingness to be still and listen to where God calls them will lead to greener pastures. “We have to be still and listen to where God is calling us and be open to different ways of doing mission work,” Ps Kath emphasised.

The Gap Uniting Church serves as an example of how faith-based communities can work to encourage community, teamwork, and caring for one’s neighbour. By adopting a mission-driven approach and being still to listen to where God is calling them, the church is making a positive impact on its community and beyond.

https://thegapuca.org.au/