Embracing a Mission-Driven Approach – Reverend Rod Fisher at The Gap Uniting Church

The COVID-19 pandemic, changing demographics and increasing costs of living have presented continuous challenges for The Gap Uniting Church (UC), the largest congregation in the Moreton Rivers Presbytery. Nevertheless, the church has taken a courageous approach to reimagining its mission. In an interview with Reverend Rod Fisher, the leader of The Gap UC, he shared insights into the innovative process, emphasising the importance of placing mission at the centre of their operations.

The reimagining process undertaken by the Gap UC reflects its commitment to addressing the evolving needs of its community. The church hopes to identify areas where it can improve and build on its strengths by gathering feedback from various stakeholders, including members, volunteers, and partners. “We wanted to put our mission at the centre of what we do and embrace the opposite of playing it safe,” Rev Fisher said. To do this, they embraced social media through the Gap Grapevine Facebook page to help identify areas to focus their efforts. In addition, they also collected feedback from a diverse cross-section of their community, including business owners, small community groups, young people, and the general congregation, while also using data from the National Church Life Survey.

The review process revealed a critical insight regarding the budgeting process. Instead of allowing finances to dictate the mission, the church’s teams and individuals agreed that the mission should drive the budget. This means that the church’s mission is given priority, and financial decisions are made to serve that mission.”Our mission shouldn’t be constrained by financial limitations,” Rev Fisher said. With a clear focus on its mission, The Gap UC has taken bold steps to seize opportunities for growth. “We can’t afford to let opportunities slip by,” he added.

The Gap UC has demonstrated a proactive approach to meeting the challenge of adapting to a digital world. By leveraging digital technology, they have created virtual worship services, allowing congregants to participate in services from the comfort of their homes. This has made worship accessible to those who may not have been able to attend in-person services due to various constraints.

In addition to virtual worship services, The Gap UC has created events ranging from social gatherings to educational workshops, providing a platform for people to come together and learn from one another, and implemented community outreach programs, such as messy play days, fitness classes, and creative workshops. By leveraging digital technology, They have reached a wider audience and provided a platform for people to connect and engage with one another.”We needed to be proactive in initiating change and doubling down on our efforts to reach out to youth and young adults. This has required making tough decisions and letting go of beloved programs and activities not serving this purpose,” Rev Fisher added. “We had to prioritise reaching out to those not part of our congregation.”

In response to this aspect of the mission, the church has created new roles that directly serve their objective, such as hiring a youth and young adult pastor who builds strong relationships with the neighbouring high school. Additionally, a critical task has been identifying the changing expectations in today’s culture and writing clear position descriptions for paid and volunteer roles to avoid misunderstandings and ensure smooth functioning. “To avoid confusion and ensure that everyone is aware of their responsibilities and expectations, we have been drafting unambiguous position descriptions for both paid and volunteer roles,” Rev Fisher said.

Rev Fisher explained how The Gap UC is trying to alleviate the burden on its volunteers by allowing them to serve in areas that match their strengths and gifts. “To ease the mental burden that many people have carried for years, we needed to create a welcoming environment for new volunteers by selecting one or two areas to focus on,” he said. The church is also focused on avoiding relying too heavily on a few individuals and streamlining roles and responsibilities for the long-term sustainability and health of the church community. Rev Fisher stressed, “It is crucial to ensure that team members take time off and do not carry excessive mental burdens, as it can impact their well-being.” He also emphasised, “Allowing individuals to serve in areas they are passionate about makes them more likely to feel fulfilled and contribute to the community’s growth and development.”

Rev Fisher advocated for a new approach to team management. He believes this approach will create a sustainable and supportive environment for everyone involved. According to him, the team’s goal is to create an environment where every team member feels valued and supported and where each person can thrive. “We want to create an environment where everyone feels valued and supported, and each team member can thrive,” Rev Fisher said. He emphasises the importance of creating a culture of support and encouragement within the team, enabling everyone to work towards their full potential.

Rev Fisher acknowledges that achieving this goal may require restructuring tasks and responsibilities and suggests that the team should be open to the possibility of leaving some tasks uncovered or restructured. However, he argues that this is a necessary step towards creating an efficient and effective ministry team that promotes self-care and uses the strengths of each member to serve the community. “We have to be willing to accept that some tasks may need to be restructured or left uncovered, but by doing so, we are working towards creating an efficient and effective ministry team that promotes self-care and uses the strengths of each member to serve the community,” he said.

The Gap UC’s approach to team management is centred around creating a culture of support and empowerment. By valuing each team member and leveraging their strengths, he hopes to create a sustainable and effective ministry team that can positively impact the community. Rev Fisher recognises its bold approach to prioritising mission over budget constraints may set an example for other congregations. “We want to inspire others to think beyond budget limitations and focus on their mission and purpose,” he said. “We believe that if we lead by example, other congregations may be encouraged to take similar steps towards innovation and growth.”

The Gap UC’s approach to embracing a mission-driven approach is a testament to their dedication to serving the congregation and community. Rev Fisher and his team are showing that prioritising mission over all else can foster an innovative and sustainable environment for their ministry. Through their reimagining process, they have leveraged feedback from a diverse cross-section of their community and implemented digital technology to create new opportunities for growth and feedback. They have also focused on team self-care and ensuring that each member can thrive in their role.

Their approach may set an example for other congregations looking to innovate and grow. As we move forward into an ever-changing landscape, The Gap UC’s approach is a reminder that by putting mission at the centre of operations, we can create a brighter future for ourselves and our communities.