5 books Christian fathers MUST read to their kids (One might SHOCK you)

Regularly reading to children has been scientifically-linked to positive effects for reading skills and cognitive skills later in life so why not use this Father’s Day as a way to spend some quality time with your child reading. Here’s five suggestions to get you turning the page.

Children’s Bible

Children who grow up with the stories and teachings from the Bible will have those words and images etched into their hearts wherever they go in life. The Bible is a rich source of heroes and villains, life lessons and literary styles which have left an indelible imprint on Australian society. Even more importantly, the Bible is our sacred text, the light to guide our way. Start with something age appropriate and explore this treasure trove with your kids.

There’s a wocket in my pocket!

Go ahead, be ridiculous! Explore the upside-down world of authors like Dr Seuss, Andy Griffiths, and Roald Dahl. Children love word play and rhymes, especially when they subvert the adult paradigm of nice polite children who do what they’re told.

Car Park Parables

It can be hard to get boys to read, so try this great series to help boys who would rather play with cars into reading and into the Bible.

The Chronicles of Narnia

C.S. Lewis’ epic fantasy series written in the 1950s is a great blueprint for discussing the conflict between good and evil and the power of redemption. The jury is out on which particular order to read the seven books (some boxset editions number the series) but some believe that reading them in order of publication is a superior experience than reading them according to the chronological order.

Harry Potter

This may be a controversial selection, but familiarity with one of the most beloved franchises in popular culture is essential if you want to be able to talk to your kids. You can help children separate the fantasy elements from the exploration into the nature of good and evil in humanity. How do the concepts align with the Gospel story? Ask your kids, and you may get some surprising insights into their lives and faith.

List compiled with the assistance of Rev Paul Clark at Redcliffe Uniting Church redcliffeuniting.com.au. Paul’s books and resources are available at carparkparables.org