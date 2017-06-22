A birthday message from Rev David Baker, Queensland Synod moderator

I’m thankful for the Uniting Church:

This church gave me a community where I was known, appreciated, loved, and accepted (that’s no small thing!!!). This church gave me space to explore that great big wonder called life! This church continues to challenge me with a bigger picture of who Jesus is. This church gave my children a place where they could belong, be accepted for who they are, be safe, gave them opportunities for exploring the great big wide wonderful world; a place where they could see themselves as contributors, givers, to the world. This church sticks up for truth. This church sticks up for people, whoever they are. This church has and still, every day, makes many, many, people’s lives tangibly better through our community services. This church isn’t scared to engage with people who are different.

My vision for this church? That it’ll keep doing all that and that it will grow leaders and people who can interpret the times in the light of the gospel.

Grow people who will be radical disciples of Jesus Christ where ever they are and grow christian communities that will be outposts of faith, hope and love in their contexts.

Rev David Baker

Moderator, Queensland Synod