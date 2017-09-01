Friday’s religion wrap

The Journey team selects stories that got us talking this week.

ANU experiment sees priests as detriment

Brisbane Times reports on the findings of an Australian National University report, Australian Beliefs and Attitudes Towards Science, which suggests that Australians see priests as a detriment to our wellbeing. But it’s always good to read the fine print: the 1200 people selected as “typical Australians” were younger and “more likely to have a university education in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics field than the general population”.

Priests weren’t the only ones negatively viewed: politicians and journalists were also listed as detriments to well-being. Perhaps unsurprisingly (given the survey respondents), doctors, scientist and farmers were seen as the people most contributing to society.

Scholars will be chattin’ about this Gospel penned in Latin

The Conversation reports on the rediscovery of a Latin commentary which had been lost for 1500 years. Written by a bishop in northern Italy, the document provides “new evidence about the earliest form of the Gospels in Latin” and insight into how fourth-century Italian Christians lived.

An English translation of the document is available here.

Christmas “tail” given whole new movie perspective

Faithwire has news of a soon-to-be-released animated movie from Sony Pictures which tells the Christmas tale from the perspective of a donkey. The fresh angle on the nativity story is an attempt to introduce Christian storytelling to a new generation of moviegoers with a concept that has proven very popular at the box-office: animated animal movies.

The voice-cast includes Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Clarkson and Zachary Levi.