Friday’s religion wrap

The Journey team selects stories that got us talking this week. Check back in every Friday to see the latest wrap up of religious news that made us think and reflect.

The Bible gets a steampunk makeover for online gaming

Christian Today reports on an online Bible game made in New Zealand which is taking the world by storm as it lets kids bring the Scriptures alive.

Over 15 000 players have signed up to play The Aetherlight: Chronicles of the Resistance, a steampunk-inspired reimagining of the Bible, and the game’s makers Scarlet City estimate more than 30 000 hours have been played worldwide.

Toilet discovery may prove the Bible

Relevant reports on an archaeological discovery in Israel that may prove the statements of the Old Testament’s 2 Kings, specifically around the story of Israelite forces tearing down the temple of Baal and people using it for a latrine.

Christian persecution in the spotlight on new podcast

Mike Gore, CEO of Open Doors Australia, discusses the persecution of Christians around the world with his brand new podcast series, Frontline Faith. From his own travel experiences in countries such as Iraq, Algeria and China through to testimonies from those who have suffered for their faith, subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher or Soundcloud to explore this important topic impacting millions around the world.

The three most common phrases of dying churches

My Christian Daily looks at the three most common phrases of dying churches. Most readers will be familiar with at least one of the trio, and author Thom Rainer provides much to reflect upon as he gets to the bottom of the type of thinking which fuels statements like, “People know where our church is if they want to come here.”

Name change boycott for New Zealand Protestants

Radio New Zealand (RNZ) covers a boycott movement within the Kiribati Protestant Church over plans to change their name to Kiribati Uniting Church. Labelled a “crisis” by RNZ, several islands have started their own church under the previous name and now claim thousands of followers.

What religious news got you talking this week? Please let us know in the comments below.