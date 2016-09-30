Friday’s religion wrap

The Journey team selects stories that got us talking this week. Check back in every Friday to see the latest wrap up of religious news that made us think and reflect.
The Bible gets a steampunk makeover for online gaming
Christian Today reports on an online Bible game made in New Zealand which is taking the world by storm as it lets kids bring the Scriptures alive.
Over 15 000 players have signed up to play The Aetherlight: Chronicles of the Resistance, a steampunk-inspired reimagining of the Bible, and the game’s makers Scarlet City estimate more than 30 000 hours have been played worldwide.
Toilet discovery may prove the Bible
Relevant reports on an archaeological discovery in Israel that may prove the statements of the Old Testament’s 2 Kings, specifically around the story of Israelite forces tearing down the temple of Baal and people using it for a latrine.
Christian persecution in the spotlight on new podcast
Mike Gore, CEO of Open Doors Australia, discusses the persecution of Christians around the world with his brand new podcast series, Frontline Faith. From his own travel experiences in countries such as Iraq, Algeria and China through to testimonies from those who have suffered for their faith, subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher or Soundcloud to explore this important topic impacting millions around the world.
The three most common phrases of dying churches
My Christian Daily looks at the three most common phrases of dying churches. Most readers will be familiar with at least one of the trio, and author Thom Rainer provides much to reflect upon as he gets to the bottom of the type of thinking which fuels statements like, “People know where our church is if they want to come here.”
Name change boycott for New Zealand Protestants
Radio New Zealand (RNZ) covers a boycott movement within the Kiribati Protestant Church over plans to change their name to Kiribati Uniting Church. Labelled a “crisis” by RNZ, several islands have started their own church under the previous name and now claim thousands of followers.
I read the “three most common phrases” article, and was initially confused at the phrase, “Our pastor does not visit enough.” Reading on, I realised that these people expect their pastor to visit them at home. I can imagine that a particularly kind pastor may feel led to visit those sick and elderly who cannot make it to church. Once when I was in hospital, my minister and his little son came to visit me, which I considered incredibly kind and thoughtful. I never imagined it would be considered a necessity. Surely it’s the responsibility of the whole congregation to work together and visit with one another? The sense of entitlement in some people baffles me. I suppose that’s the crux of the issue, isn’t it? People feel entitled to glean from the church, but rarely to sow. How many of these church members, I wonder, have taken it upon themselves to visit the pastor, bringing him or her a pasta bake, or offering to clean their house on Saturday? Who has shown up the their pastor’s house with some cinema vouchers and an offer to babysit their children while the pastor goes on a date night with his or her spouse? If we all start giving more than expecting, we will have loaves-and-fishes churches, where somehow there is always an abundance of provision for all.