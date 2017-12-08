Friday’s religion wrap

The Journey team selects stories that got us talking this week.

Red Cross without the cross leaves some seeing red

The Christian Post reveals calls for some Belgian branches of the iconic organisation Red Cross to remove the red cross from its buildings due to fears the Christian symbol could offend non-Christians.

The Provincial Committee of the Red Cross in Liege asked Belgian branches to remove the cross in order to “respect the principles of the Red Cross of religious neutrality”. But some volunteers and members are not happy with the request even leading to a protest in Ploermel where people gathered with banners reading “Don’t touch my cross” and “Stop Christianophobia”.

Diplomatic brawl over Jerusalem call?

The Financial Review reports on Donald Trump’s controversial call to recognise Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel and move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. While some have applauded the move including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, many have condemned the move as unhelpful to the Israel-Palestine peace process and could inflame an already volatile political situation.

Pope Francis expressed his “deep concern for the situation that has developed in recent days” and declared, “Jerusalem is a unique city sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims where the Holy Places for the respective religions are venerated, and it has a special vocation to peace.”

Protestant shedding before Royal Wedding

Eternity News reports that Meghan Markle will be baptised and confirmed in the Church of England before she marries Prince Harry. Markle, allegedly a Protestant Christian, will need to undergo the service before the big day at Windsor Castle in May.

Eternity also includes an abridged version of the order of service for the church’s “Baptism and Confirmation within a Celebration of Holy Communion”.

A righteous cause to ruin kids’ Claus?

Charisma News reports on an Alaskan pastor who told children waiting to meet Santa Claus the beloved Christmas icon is not in fact real. Pastor David Grisham insists Jesus should be the focus of Christmas and is determined to let others know—he pulled a similar stunt last year as well.

Charisma News also includes video footage of Grisham carrying out the act which predictably annoyed shoppers out with their children who merely wished to enjoy a photo opportunity with Santa.