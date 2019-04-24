Social responsibility review – 24 April

Coming up

Brisbane #ClimateElection Day of Action

3 May is the #ClimateElection National Day of Action at Federal MP and candidates’ offices across Australia—and they need everyone there! Demonstrators will be at Trevor Evans MP’s office in Albion from 4.00–5.30pm to demand he commits to the urgent climate action we all deserve.

To change the politics of climate change we need everyone—this action is for the young, old and everyone in between—see you there!

Another way of being human in the world

At the heart of L’Arche is friendship that heals—the great mutuality of relationship that’s the foundation of this different way of living. Last December Sue Hutchinson spoke to Eileen Glass of the L’Arche Community in Australia about life in L’Arche and the new movie about to be released in Australia. Summer in the Forest is a documentary that “invites us to abandon the rat race and forge new friendships”. Screenings have been organised in south east Queensland which will incorporate a live Q and A with L’Arche Brisbane community members. Alternatively, you can host your own screening.

Australian Fair Trade Faith Conference

This is a great opportunity to learn more about fair trade and how it connects with your faith; to meet and share with others. This second national conference will be held 31 May–1 June in Springwood NSW (Blue Mountains), focusing on Christian teaching in relation to fair trade as well as practical help, ideas and resources for use in faith groups. Speakers include Rev John Martin.

The week in review

Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability

President of the Uniting Church in Australia, Dr Deidre Palmer, has welcomed the Australian Government’s announcement about the Royal Commission. “For too long, people with disabilities have been subject to discrimination and abuse,” says Dr Palmer.

“I welcome this Royal Commission and hope that, like previous Royal Commissions, it will shine a light on situations where people with disabilities have not been respected, so that these issues can be urgently addressed.”

The Royal Commission will be based in Brisbane and former Federal Court judge Ronald Sackville AO QC will serve as chief commissioner.

Dr Palmer also reminded Uniting Church members of the Statement of Access and Welcome (Resolution 18.18, pp 16-17) adopted by the 15th Assembly in Melbourne last year.

Grants to help young regional Australians Walk and Talk to better mental health

Regional schools and organisations are invited to apply for up to $10,000 to kick-start the Walk and Talk project in your community. This youth-led idea came from the 2019 Heywire Summit, run by the ABC in partnership with the Australian Government. Each year begins with a storytelling competition for people aged 16-22, living in regional or rural Australia. The winners go to the Summit in Canberra. Walk and Talk aims to get students out of the classroom and into the Australian bush—giving opportunities to open up in a safe and relaxed setting. Check out the grant requirements. Applications close 14 May.

Out of the Shadows

Mission Australia has released their newest report about domestic and family violence (DFV) and homelessness. DFV is a major driver of homelessness in Australia, particularly women and children. The paper focuses on the intersections between these issues, drawing together the research, stories of victim-survivors and service provider wisdom to recommend ways forward. There is a snapshot report also available.

The Ethical Fashion Guide is here

Baptist World Aid has released this companion to the 2019 Ethical Fashion Report. Use it to help you make everyday, ethical purchasing decisions. Take it with you when you shop and buy your clothes from the companies doing more to protect their workers. Order a digital or printed copy, or download the App.

Australian poverty: it’s a desperate state of affairs

Inequality data may suggest an improvement, but the reality is life is still brutally hard for those in the bottom 10 per cent. This article by Greg Jericho uses graphs to plot and explain the state of serious poverty in Australia.

Call to action

Extend Taxi Subsidy Scheme (TSS) for NDIS participants

People with disability who rely on the TSS to get around—to and from work, for shopping, to socialise and participate in the community—will be severely affected by the scheduled termination of this scheme from 30 June this year. Approximately 10,000 NDIS participants who use taxis will be substantially worse off. People’s lives and choices will be restricted. NDIS transport payments are currently completely inadequate. Join with thousands of others to call for an extension of two years for the TSS while the NDIS establishes new and adequate transport supports. Closes 28 April.

Campaign for a just Australia this election

Each of the seven foundational areas of this Vision for a Just Australia includes witness from the Bible, Uniting Church statements, a snapshot of the current situation, key actions to advocate for and questions to encourage conversation or put to local candidates. It’s a great place to start when considering how and why to campaign for a just Australia this election season.

Will you Choose Humane this election?

As the Federal election looms the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) wants you to join with them to send a message to politicians that we want policies for people seeking asylum that are humane. Not cruel. Sign the pledge today to show your support.