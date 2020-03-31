We’re all in this together

Yes there is fear. Yes there is isolation. Yes there’s panic buying. Yes there is sickness. Yes there is even death.

What they say that in Wuhan after so many years of noise you can hear the birds again. They say that after just a few weeks of quiet the sky is no longer thick with fumes but blue and gray and clear. They say that in the streets of Assisi people are singing to each other across the empty squares keeping their windows open so that those who are alone may hear the sounds of family around them. They say that a hotel in the West of Ireland is offering free meals and delivery to the house bound. People all around the world are sharing love with their community by reaching out to others so that the vulnerable may have someone to call on. All over the world people are slowing down and reflecting. All over the world people are looking at their neighbours in a new way. All over the world people are waking up to a new reality to how big we really are, to what little control we really have, to what really matters.

So we pray and we remember that yes there is fear but there does not have to be hate. Yes there is isolation but there does not need to be loneliness. Yes there is panic buying but there does not have to be meanness. Yes there is a sickness but there does not have to be a disease of a soul. Yes there is even death but they can always be a rebirth of love. Be aware of the choices you make as to how you live now. Today breathe. Listen behind the factory noises of your panic. The birds are singing again, the sky is clearing, the spring is comin,g and we are always encompassed by love. Open the windows of your soul and though you may not be able to touch across the empty square sing.