5 hip modern hymns

Looking for contemporary Christian music that everyone can sing to inspire your worship? Journey suggests five modern worship songs that will get your foot tapping and your heart pumping.

Saddened that worship music is generally bereft of banjos? Then Tim Neufeld and the Glory Boys are for you!

The multi-award winning Canadian group are currently touring the world (including raising the roof at Mt Louisa House of Praise in Townsville last month) with a “worship hoedown”: a bluegrass-inspired night of corporate worship and pure joy.

Their most recent album, Hootenanny has hits like “Overhead Projector” and “Let Everything that has Strings”, but our pick is the title track.

Northern Ireland’s post-denominationalist answer to Mumford and Sons does not disappoint in this heart-pumping song. What started as a “group of confused twenty-somethings trying to figure out faith, life, God and community” is now an internationally acclaimed folky celebration band.

If you like a little movement with your worship, there are some great actions that go with this song.

Released in June, the title track of Hillsong UNITED’s new album Wonder will, eventually, be the Uniting Church’s new “My Redeemer Lives”. The song is beautiful, optimistic and, like the rest of the album, captures the wonder of how Christ transforms lives.

One of the hardest things for a songwriter is to create something musically beautiful, theologically sound and able to be sung by a congregation but New Zealander Malcolm Gordon has nailed it in “Come One, Come All”. Deeply reflective and uplifting.

“More than Dream (Peace be our living)” by David MacGregor (2017)

Rev David MacGregor is perhaps Queensland Synod’s most prolific hymn writer. The title track of his latest album, More than Dream (Peace be our living), is an inspirational Christmas song reflecting the hope that is born through Jesus and calling us to be peacemakers in times of unrest and global conflict. It is a salute to Wesley’s “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” with a 21st Century twist.

Ready to learn some new music? Check the websites of these artists for chord charts, backing tracks and videos. For more suggestions, read the extended version of this article at journeyonline.com.au