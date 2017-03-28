Moderator’s pastoral statement on Cyclone Debbie

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Queensland and New South Wales as they face the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Nature has a way of reminding us that we are not at the centre of things and that the environments we physically construct can’t necessarily withstand with nature.

Yet today, tomorrow and the next day, the wider Australian community will support those affected by Cyclone Debbie and begin to restore what this cyclone has destroyed.

The Uniting Church in Queensland, through UnitingCare, will be deploying disaster relief workers throughout the affected areas. They will offer pastoral support and organise practical support to the communities affected.

The Church will also be supporting congregational ministers and our church communities now and in the weeks to come.

If you would like to support the community recovery efforts of local congregations and presbyteries, please give online to the Uniting Church Foundation’s Cyclone Debbie Relief Appeal by donating here. All monies received will be used to enable community recovery and build community resilience in impacted areas. You may also give by cheque payable to the Uniting Church Foundation Queensland or by credit card over the phone (07) 3377 9777. This is a mission project in the Queensland Synod’s People in Crisis mission area.

We pray for those who were stuck in the midst of this cyclone; for their physical safety and emotional wellbeing.

We give thanks for those who have worked through this crisis to support affected communities.

We give thanks for the people and resources that will help these communities get back on their feet.

In the midst of these trying times may we be reminded that God stands with us; that together we can find the spiritual, organisational and physical resources to re-establish healthy and flourishing communities.

Rev David Baker

The President of the Uniting Church in Australia Stuart McMillan has also released a statement on Cyclone Debbie via the National Assembly website.

