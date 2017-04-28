Friday’s religion wrap

The Journey team selects stories that got us talking this week.

Novelty Air Pontiffs are a slam dunk hit

Relevant Magazine reports on a pair of interesting gifts given to Pope Francis from the University of Michigan’s Wolverine football team: a Michigan helmet and a custom pair of Nike Air Jordans. It is unclear whether Pope Francis will indeed wear the popular sneakers but only time will tell.

Bible in schools against Constitutional rules?

The Washington Post details the looming court battle between a Bible class program in a West Virginia school and county residents who argue the program violates the national and West Virginia constitutions.

Mercer County offers optional weekly Bible classes during the school day in their public schools which attracts nearly all students but now two residents have filed a lawsuit arguing that the class, “advances and endorses one religion, improperly entangles public schools in religious affairs, and violates the personal consciences of nonreligious and non-Christian parents and students.”

Showdown begins over student’s talk of sins

The Sun covers news of a 39-year-old Christian student who was booted from a university course for calling same-sex marriage a sin and has since won the legal right to challenge that decision.

Sheffield University stated the comments could cause offence and terminated the student but now the case could go to the High Court in London. The student’s barrister said, “The expression that homosexuality is a ‘sin’, or even use of the strong Biblical term of ‘abomination’, is a lawful religious expression. It is the duty of the court to robustly protect British freedoms.”

Nothing terse about this response to Hillsong verse

It might be a popular Hillsong tune but is “What a beautiful name it is” heretical? The controversy has developed because the song says Jesus “didn’t want heaven without us,” which has led to calls it is unbiblical.

Now Oklahoma pastor Dr Sam Storms has written a lengthy response to the controversy insisting the song is not necessarily heretical and citing multiple biblical passages to make his case.