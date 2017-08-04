Friday’s religion wrap

The Journey team selects stories that got us talking this week.

Star Trek’s big discovery: no God

Entertainment Weekly has news which might be sad for religious Trekkies: according to the article Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s vision for the sci-fi favourite is a future where religion is virtually non-existent.

While shooting the new Star Trek: Discovery television series, Entertainment Weekly reported one of the cast members being corrected for ad-libbing the line, “For God’s sake”. A writer corrects him by stating you cannot say “God” because Roddenberry didn’t see religion playing its part in the 23rd century.

McConaughey turns to Matthew for son’s name

My Christian Daily reports that Hollywood superstar Matthew McConaughey turned to the Bible when he was searching for a name for his son. McConaughey and his wife eventually settled on “Levi”, which is another name for Matthew in the Bible.

The actor also said his favourite Bible verse is Matthew 6:22 and that had some influence on the decision to go with a variation of Matthew; coincidentally his son was also born at 6.22 pm.

Courting God in American law

Religious News Service profiles America’s conservative legal movement and its advocacy for conservative Christian issues such as “sanctity of life, family values and religious liberty”.

While the battle is nothing new in America’s legal system it will be heating up this year as a case heads to the Supreme Court over religious freedom versus civil protections for the LGBT community.

Three conservative law firms have recently earned the attention of the Southern Poverty Law Center who have listed them on hate group lists because of their stance regarding LGBT rights.

Making Bible study GREAT again!

Faithwire reports on the Trump administration’s weekly Bible study sessions and the participants who also hold some of the most powerful positions in the government. Vice President Mike Pence sponsors the Bible study group which includes CIA director Mike Pompeo, Housing and Urban Development secretary Dr Ben Carons, Agriculture secretary Sonny Purdue, EPA head Rick Perry and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The group is led by preacher Ralph Drollinger who said, “Mike Pence has uncompromising biblical tenacity and he has a loving tone about him that’s not just a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal.”