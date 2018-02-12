Moderator’s Musing – 12 February 2018

So the universities are open for business again from this week and we have oversight of six residential colleges—Cromwell, Emmanuel, Grace and Kings at the University of Queensland; John Flynn at the University of North Queensland; and Raymont Residential College based in Auchenflower, which services a number of educational institutions in Brisbane.

Each of these colleges seeks to provide a continuity of community for the young people who attend, so that they may live in a context of pastoral support and encouragement for what is, probably for them, the most challenging and exciting days they have so far lived.

Young people at that stage of life should be asking the question, “Who am I?” Universities should be places where the assumptions of life are open to challenge and so the provision of a college community provides a basis for those questions to be engaged fully and with confidence.

Quick answers don’t suffice here; the deeper the journey, the better the possible outcome. Our colleges are committed to being places where this exploration and this challenge can be engaged in the best way possible.

Families make significant sacrifices for their young people to participate in a college; the church works at providing both pastoral care and intellectual stimulation so that the gospel becomes an intelligible and valuable resource for this journey of discovery. Please pray for our colleges as they support the young people and the families that make up their communities.