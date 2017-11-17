Friday’s religion wrap

The Journey team selects stories that got us talking this week.

If the numbers go down a new nickname for town?

The Advertiser crunches the numbers of religious Census data and suggests that Adelaide’s reputation as the “city of churches” may need to be reconsidered given traditional religions are declining in popularity in South Australia.

While mainstream Christianity is declining, Sikhism, Hinduism, Islam and Buddhism are growing significantly according to the stats and the number of South Australians listing “secular beliefs, other spiritual and no religious affiliation” has also risen significantly.

Former Assembly president Rev Dr Andrew Dutney is quoted in the article as well as Rev Christy Capper, Uniting College’s director of missiology.

The charitable side of Pope’s new ride

The Christian Post is quick to point out that while the Pope has received a $200,000 custom Lamborghini Huracan RWD from the luxury car maker, the vehicle will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the pontiff’s favourite charities.

Not only will the highest bidder get the Huracan with Vatican-inspired decals, the car also features his autograph and was blessed by Pope Francis.

It is expected the money raised will go towards Christian development projects in Iraq.

Mugabe might flee after Jesuit’s plea

Religion News Service reports that Rev Fidelis Mukonori, a Jesuit priest, will be leading talks between infamous Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and the military to ensure a peaceful transition of power.

Mugabe is currently under house arrest but Mukonori, Mugabe’s spiritual adviser, is negotiating with the military to allow the brutal dictator to flee to exile in a nearby country.

Crazy price for painting of Christ

Fox News reports on the record-breaking auction price for a painting of Jesus Christ by Leonardo da Vinci, Saviour of the World. Fewer than 20 paintings by da Vinci are known to exist and Saviour of the World is the only painting in private ownership.

Christie’s auction house sold the painting for a whopping $450.3 million which smashed the previous sale price record of $300 million for Willem de Kooning’s Interchange.