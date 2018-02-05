Moderator’s Musing – 5 February 2018

Rev Graham Slaughter ministers in the Leichhardt Patrol across the central/western Darling Downs and he has been a tireless advocate for people whose lives have been disrupted and their health affected by the development of the coal seam gas industry.

At his instigation, the Synod in Session has communicated to the state government our concerns about their management of this industry.

Again, new evidence is being put to the government that there are issues that need proper investigation. The pointers that there’s still environmental and health issues around this industry are the significant increases in hospital admissions for conditions that have connections to polluted air and water.

Governments are under particular pressures these days, particularly the pressure to keep taxes low. So economic growth, industrial development and resource development become priorities, if only to provide government income for the services we expect. Yet one of the government’s core duties is to protect and advance public health. That priority seems to be significantly compromised in the areas of coal seam gas development.

Graham forwarded me a link to a video presentation of Dr Geralyn McGarron which articulates the presenting issues with disturbing clarity. This is something you may wish to raise with your local member of Queensland Parliament.